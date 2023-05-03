Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By B. Riley

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ON. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

