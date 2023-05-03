Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issued By KeyCorp

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.77 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.43.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $357.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.73 and a 200 day moving average of $363.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

