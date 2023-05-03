Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $43.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

