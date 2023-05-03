Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.2 %

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.77.

QSR stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

