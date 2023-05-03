Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.77.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.2 %

QSR stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.