Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

APA Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in APA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 23.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

