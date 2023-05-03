Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

TOY stock opened at C$38.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.85. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

