PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $25.75

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $27.40. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 939 shares.

PureTech Health Stock Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureTech Health during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureTech Health by 1,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

