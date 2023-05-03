PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.34 on Monday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

