PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.34 on Monday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BKRKF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.