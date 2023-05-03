Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,119.30

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,119.30 ($13.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,220.18 ($15.24). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,211.50 ($15.14), with a volume of 6,488,043 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.24) to GBX 1,550 ($19.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.80) to GBX 1,518 ($18.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,544 ($19.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,642 ($20.51).

Prudential Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,866.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Increases Dividend

About Prudential

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 5,161.29%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

