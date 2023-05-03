Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. 742,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

