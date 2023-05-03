Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

