Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.76 and a 200 day moving average of $216.99. The company has a market capitalization of $426.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

