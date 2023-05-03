Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 53,565 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,565 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 305.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 613,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after purchasing an additional 506,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $973,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 12,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $352,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,460. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

