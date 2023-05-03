Providence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

