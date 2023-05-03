Providence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

