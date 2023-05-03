Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.37 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

