Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.37 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

