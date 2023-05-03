Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,412 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

BAM stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.