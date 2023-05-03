Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,453,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $988.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.