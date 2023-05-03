Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of DD opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

