Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,113 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $255.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.84 and a 200 day moving average of $283.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $378.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

