ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ BIS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 1,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,467. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

