ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.42

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 26333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $795.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.