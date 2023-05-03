Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.87

Prom (PROM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00017001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $88.85 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00025958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,599.51 or 0.99868597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.93341162 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,542,467.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

