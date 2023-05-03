Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.40.

Progressive Stock Down 5.6 %

Progressive stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

