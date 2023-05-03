PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 115.53%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRCT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 over the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

