Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 109,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 30,218 shares.The stock last traded at $40.17 and had previously closed at $40.01.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.