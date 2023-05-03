Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.91

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 85672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Motco purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

