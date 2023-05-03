Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives “Downgrade” Rating from 92 Resources

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PFG stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

