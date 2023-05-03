Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,228 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after purchasing an additional 259,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 303,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,522. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

