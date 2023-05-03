Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.