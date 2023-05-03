Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $216.98. 786,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

