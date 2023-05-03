Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $616.78. 568,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $622.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

