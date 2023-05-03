Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,743 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.69. The stock had a trading volume of 550,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,869. The company has a market cap of $300.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.84 and its 200-day moving average is $305.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

