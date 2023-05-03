Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 529.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.96. The stock had a trading volume of 218,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.84. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

