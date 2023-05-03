Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 495,942 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,273,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 297,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,721. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.