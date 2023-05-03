Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 9,089 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 297.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 725,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $89,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 381,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,708,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,002,766. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $318.50. The stock has a market cap of $520.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

