Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Benchmark

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PINC opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

