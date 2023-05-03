Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.19

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 41855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.