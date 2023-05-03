Premier Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.