Polygon 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $384.73 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $9.07 billion and approximately $384.73 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,249,469,069 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

