Pollen Street PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:POLN)

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pollen Street Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pollen Street stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 651 ($8.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,139. Pollen Street has a 12 month low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 800 ($10.00). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 573.33. The company has a market capitalization of £418.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,017.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POLN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.37) price target on shares of Pollen Street in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Pollen Street in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Pollen Street Company Profile

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

