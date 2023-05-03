Pocket Network Price Hits $0.0381 on Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $38.90 million and approximately $279,872.64 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

