Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

