Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.74

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 347443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 332,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

