Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 49,320 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plains GP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 508,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.