Pirate Chain Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $63.62 million and approximately $78,665.46 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,185,818 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.