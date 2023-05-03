Pirate Chain One Day Volume Reaches $58,835.01 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $64.09 million and approximately $58,835.01 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00127719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00048307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032993 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,188,842 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

