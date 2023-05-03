PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,439. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

