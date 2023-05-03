PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,966. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

