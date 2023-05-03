PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading 0.4% Higher

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.02 and last traded at $51.96. 148,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 154,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUNI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

